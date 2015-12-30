The 13 beauty trends we're happy to farewell this year.

Feline-inspired contouring

Cat contouring

Star Wars Inspired makeup

Sugar skull contouring

Darth Vader Inspired

star wars after

3. Shaggy Hair

While it looks great on the likes of Taylor Swift and Alexa Chung, shaggy hair doesn't exactly look neat on those of us who don't have a stylist on speed dial. 2016, we want more blunt cuts please!

4. Ombre

Ombre and its various offspring have been around for what feels like decades - time for something fresh and new like babylights to take centre stage.

5. Donut hair buns

The only donuts we want are for dessert.

6. Power Brows

Because those of us who overplucked in the '90s are fed up of feeling seriously left out.

7. Too much cosmetic surgery, too young.

Cosmetic surgery is entirely an individual's personal choice, but when teenagers are being allowed to have procedures we're questioning things.

8. Brown Lipstick

Brown for eyes? Love it. Brown for lips? Not so much. Let's have less minimalism and more colour.

9. Anything '90s inspired

It should be strictly kept to a throwback or themed party. Just us?

10. Eyebrows on Fleek

We know how important it is to shape and maintain your brows, but spending 15 minutes styling them to look like everyone elses? We want something a little more low-maintenance please. (Post continues after gallery.)

Instagram Brows

11. Overdrawn lips

When done improperly, it looks like a badly done Halloween costume. Time to embrace the natural shape.

12. Victoria's Secret Runway Hair

Yes it looks great, but after seeing it for what feels like the 10th year in the row, we're ready to mix it up a little.

13. Bubble nails

Honestly? We're concerned that this was ever a trend in the first place.

What trends would you like to see stay in 2015?