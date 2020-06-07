"I hate that I'm a 'worrier' but beware the person who tells you they 'don't care'."

I’m a worrier. I’ve never really liked that about myself. It feels like a weakness.

An ugly word stronger people somehow avoid.

When I met my husband I was instantly intrigued by three words he often spoke.

My husband was ‘the non-worrier.’

The antithesis of the very thing I disliked about myself. To say it was attractive would be an understatement.

I marvelled at his ability to simply not care. It sounded like pure bliss. An emotional euphoria I could only dream of experiencing.

I would never be anything like this.

So the next best thing would be to latch onto this detached Goliath.

And each time he spoke, I was more certain of it.

“I don’t care,” he would say.

And the more he said those three words, the sexier he became.

Really? Is it even possible to not care? How does one not care? Teach me. Please!

And while I could not be taught, he did ‘free’ me from time to time. By adding a fourth word that allowed a worrier a short reprieve.

“Why do you care?” he would say.

Again, this indifference only made Goliath appear more rugged. Even stronger than before. I would have placed him on a pedestal if I hadn’t already made him so grandiose.

I know what you’re thinking.

It’s hard to understand how I found his chill poker face so appealing. But I think the other world worriers will agree it feels steady and stable next to our fear. Almost like it grounds us.

But what’s that they say?

What attracts you most to a person will likely be one of the things which ultimately becomes the least attractive? The seemingly ‘laid back’ spouse that now appears unmotivated. The ‘in charge’ significant other who is actually controlling.