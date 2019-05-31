-With AAP.
1. A US baby weighing about the same as an apple at 245g is officially the world’s tiniest.
San Diego’s Sharp Mary Birch Hospital revealed the birth of the girl, who was born in December, and said she is believed to be the world’s tiniest surviving premature newborn.
She has now been discharged weighing 5.6 pounds.
The girl was born 23 weeks and three days into her mother’s 40-week pregnancy.
Doctors told her father after the birth that he would have about an hour with his daughter before she died.
“But that hour turned into two hours, which turned into a day, which turned into a week,” the mother said in a video released by Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns.
More than five months have passed, and she has gone home as a healthy infant, weighing two kilograms.
The baby’s family gave permission to share the story but wanted to stay anonymous, the hospital said. They allowed the girl to go by the name that nurses called her: Saybie.
Her ranking as the world’s smallest baby ever to survive is according to the Tiniest Baby Registry maintained by the University of Iowa.