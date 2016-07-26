This is how the world's most identical twins 'share' a boyfriend.

Finally. We now know how the ‘world’s most identical twins’ share a boyfriend.

Remember the DeCinque twins? They’re the ones who want to be EXACTLY the same in every possible way… including sharing a bed and a significant other. Well, they’ve just revealed what goes on between the sheets of their “super king-sized bed”.

Yep. That. That is a thing we now know and life will never be the same again.

Anna and Lucy DeCinque, 30, from Perth have revealed that – shock horror – everything must be the samesies when it comes to their boyfriend, Ben Byrne.

Here I give you a gallery of such same-siness my head is spinning. (Post continues after gallery…)

The DeCinque twins.

Image via Facebook AnnaLucy DeCinque

Image via Facebook AnnaLucy DeCinque

Image via Facebook AnnaLucy DeCinque

Image via Facebook AnnaLucy DeCinque

Image via Facebook AnnaLucy DeCinque

Image via Facebook AnnaLucy DeCinque

Image via Facebook AnnaLucy DeCinque

Image via Facebook AnnaLucy DeCinque

Image via Facebook AnnaLucy DeCinque

Image via Facebook AnnaLucy DeCinque

Image via Facebook AnnaLucy DeCinque

Image via Facebook AnnaLucy DeCinque

Image via Facebook AnnaLucy DeCinque

Image via Facebook AnnaLucy DeCinque

In 2014, when the trio first came together, it seemed Ben was struggling with his new unorthodox relationship.

“It’s my first time with two girlfriends, and to be honest it’s very difficult because it has to be 100 per cent even,” the 32-year-old told Woman’s Day at the time.

“Whatever I do for one I have to do for the other, so it’s a fine balance. My mates reckon it’s a cool problem to have.”

Two years down the track, absolutely nothing has changed.

“Ben treats us completely equally. If he kisses Anna, he kisses me right after, and holds both our hands when we’re out,” Lucy told The Sun this weekend.

“We never feel jealous because we know he loves us the same. We all sleep together, but it’s not like a threesome as we don’t get involved with each other. Some people say it’s disgusting, but it works for us.”

WATCH: The quest for same-siness even involves going under le knife. (Post continues…)