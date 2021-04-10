7 microaggressions people of colour are experiencing in the workplace right now.



Video via Mamamia

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, Clanton shared she was "navigating ongoing counselling" following her experience on the "highly problematic show".

"It's been lonely, triggering and traumatising to work in such a culturally unsafe space," she wrote.

Speaking to British Vogue this week, Westworld actor Thandiwe Newton, who was born Melanie Thandiwe (meaning beloved in Zulu) Newton, explained that she was incorrectly credited as "Thandie" in her first movie role and has been called the wrong name ever since.

The implication of this revelation is it was misspelled because it is an African name and not commonly known, and the new version was easier to pronounce — which benefitted her career. It’s a concession the actor, at 48, is no longer willing to make.

"That's my name. It's always been my name. I'm taking back what's mine."

These workplace experiences have left these three celebrities feeling othered and unfairly treated for being a minority.

The reaction on social media has been only somewhat supportive, with many questioning the point of raising historic issues. Why didn’t they speak up at the time? Why did they continue returning to that workplace?

Well, having been on the receiving end myself, I know there are two main reasons.

The first, is that they need a job/exposure. There’s a lot at stake when racism happens in the workplace and job loss is one of them. Further, as evidenced by the widespread social media dismissal of Kamahl’s feelings, there’s a strong chance of not being believed, especially if ‘jokes’ were made in the name of ‘comedy’.

In my career, I have thought at times, 'if someone is ignorant enough to make these comments, what are my real chances of enlightening them?' Very slim. So I’d rather not cause a fuss.

The second is that often people don’t realise until later that the discomfort they were feeling in the moment was so much more than bullying by banter; it was racially motivated. It was very personal. And it’s only later that they feel empowered to speak out when there’s minimal risk to their livelihood.

As a single mum with a single-income household, that was most certainly a consideration for me.

Sadly, this sort of behaviour is rife in Australia. Still in 2021.