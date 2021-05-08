Company doesn't hire 31-year-old man after deciding he’ll probably have babies soon anyway.

For Mother’s Day, Mamamia wants to promote gender equality by encouraging women to #LowerTheBar for themselves and others. The standards are so high for mothers and the ultimate cost is women’s mental health and wellbeing. That's why you'll notice something different about the stories on our homepage today. To draw attention to the underappreciated reality of being a mother in 2021, we've written satirical stories using headlines that would never, ever be written. Ultimately, the message is that mums are held to an impossible standard, and this Mother’s Day, we should give them the ultimate gift: kindness. You can read more about Mother's Day at Mamamia here.



A local man named Tom has today received a rejection email from a prospective employer, after they discovered he was 31 years old and newly married.

The employer told Mamamia, "It's just logic isn't it? We don't want to go to the trouble of training someone, for them just to go on parental leave. It's inconvenient. There are a number of assumptions you can make about a Man Of A Certain Age, and one is that he's about to prioritise family above his employer. We can't take that risk."

It's not just Tom though.

Men all over Australia are reporting discrimination in the workplace as they reach child-rearing years.