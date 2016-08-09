Being a working parent doesn’t get you out of helping with homework.

“We were too busy to get any of these readers done this week, we didn’t have the time.”

“I don’t get home till 6pm there is no way I could get manage to fit in homework as well.”

“We basically have no family life now because of homework, it is horrific.”

“Who has time for homework after a long day at work? I’m exhausted.”

“My poor six-year-old – yet another week we haven’t read a single one of her homework books.”

These are just some of the excuses I’ve heard recently about why parents don’t help with their kid’s homework.

Why parents don’t get through the school readers or the online maths programs.

Some of the excuses why parents object to homework.

And I’m just another parent. I couldn’t image what teachers hear.

In a week with yet another study out showing just how much homework our kids are being given – a Roy Morgan survey finding Australian students aged 10 to 13 do an average of four hours of homework a week an increase of 40 minutes since 2007, (but still one-third of the time they spend watching television each week ) – the debate about homework has once again reared its head.

As with every time the same arguments come up.

Studies go back and forth over the benefits for different ages (which vary depending on what study you look at).

People argue that it infringes on family time, they argue that it is work teachers should be covering in schools and they argue that it is difficult to working parents as they don’t have the time to help their kids and their kids therefore miss out.

The thing with that last point is that unfortunately in a lot of cases they are right.