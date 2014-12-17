The reality of doing exercise when you have kids.

Image: Find the calm… somewhere… (via iStock)

After the birth of my second child, I decided to take action about my post baby belly and committed to a strict workout and nutrition plan.

What I wasn’t prepared for was the new reality of working out. Specifically, working out with a toddler.

In case you’re in a similar mindset, here are some things I’ve learnt about working out with young children.

1. You’ll need a sports bra

That maternity singlet with the built in bra’s not gonna cut it, I’m afraid. Unless you want to lose an eye on the upward bounce, invest in a good post baby sports bra.

I heard somewhere that exercising without adequate support can cause sagging and drooping. I had visions of my boobs resembling billiard balls in socks so I strapped the girls down the best I could.

2. Find some workout-appropriate clothes

I know you used to have some trendy lycra and it's probably laying around somewhere in a drawer, but let's be honest; the crop top and mini shorts are probably not going to be your best friend for now. Personally, I tried on my old workout clothes and was quite surprised at the similarity I had to one of those suction-packed Christmas hams in those net bags.

For now, I'll just use one of my husband's oversized t-shirts and whack some shorts on. Who am I kidding - all of my clothes are covered in poo, vomit or food anyway.

If you don't want to spend a fortune on workout clothes, try these brands...

Cotton On Body

K Mart

Michelle Bridges for Big W

Bonds

Target

Aldi

3. Purchase a DVD

Set yourself up with several fitness DVDs that will enable you to work out in the lounge room. It's easy with the kids, you'll see!

I'm sure they will happily occupy themselves while you immerse yourself in '30 minute abs'. Ideally, find one where a stranger shouts encouragement at you, to a level where you wish to punch them in the face. That's how you get results, I guess. God help Gillian Michaels if we ever cross paths, that all I'll say.

Get the kids involved and really feel the burn while they pile on top of you during the 20 crunches you're supposed to do. Have the remote handy to press pause 549 times to referee fights/prevent your child from eating dog kibble or sticking sharp object into power points and or smear poo on the walls. Also, as per above, beware of pets - the silent assassin.