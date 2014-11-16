OPINION: Proof that working mums are more productive than any other employee.

NEWSFLASH: Women with children are more productive at work.

And in other news, water is wet.

In something that will come as no surprise to a lot of working mothers out there, recent research has proven that women who work, that also have children are simply better with their time than those that don’t. And hey, this isn’t just me speculating here, this is now backed by up by research and little thing called, FACT.

According to the Washington Post the conclusion of a recent study from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, has found that over the course of a 30-year career, a mother outperformed women without children at almost every stage of their lives. In fact, mothers with at least two kids were the most productive of all.

So let’s talk about that research (which by the way, was conducted by men). Let me tell you that first all, I’m not going to pretend to have read or understood every single statistic, graph and reference in this study, it’s over 60 pages long. I will however, tell you that I honed in on the related information and hope that I can translate it into layman’s terms for you.

It is simply this: women who have children and work (both out of and inside the home) are far more productive with their time, than their childless counterparts.

The thing is though; I doubt any woman who falls into this category is wearing this newly confirmed information as a badge of honour. In fact, being super organised is simply borne out of necessity, not want because if we don’t, and let me put this to you into technical terms, ‘have our shit together’, we simply would not get out the door each morning, let alone to work on time.

It is imperative that we understand though, that the researchers used data from a very specific group of women, with privileged circumstances. As in, they were highly educated, could afford to pay for childcare and could rely on benefits such as sick leave and maternity leave and therefore I guess, had the luxury to BE more organised and on time.

Whichever way you look at it though, the fact remains, that as a working mother, you just HAVE to have a plan and then do your best to stick to it. I would argue though, that most of us are just one rouge, unexpected cat shit on the carpet before walking out the door away from unravelling.

It also took me (a woman who would meet the requirements of this research) YEARS for my husband and I to work out how to both parent and work in harmony. And, although he definitely does help around the house, the lion’s share of the household chores, organisation and delegation falls to me despite my earning the same wage and working the same amount of hours per week as he does. We work at this, we fight about this, we never quite agree on this because no one tells you that when you become a parent, you also have to renegotiate your entire relationship.