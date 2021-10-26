'We can't unsee what we see.' The reality of working as a child protection caseworker.

This story mentions violence against children and may be triggering for some readers.



Reza says his job isn't one you can "love".

"It's very difficult... it's bad for most of the time," he told Mamamia.

The 49-year-old has been working as a child protection caseworker for the NSW Department of Communities and Justice for over two years now, and while it's a very rewarding job, it can be just as confronting.

"You're seeing children that are suffering at times, you're seeing families with lots of disadvantages and lots of complexities, and this sense of unfairness runs through [the job] most of the time," he says.

"We can facilitate and help create change, but we still can't unsee what we see."

Reza will typically work with seven to 10 case at one time, making choices around the safety of children and the department's interventions with families.

It's a responsibility he doesn't take lightly.

"Everything we do is serious. Every decision we make is serious... Your decisions impact families and children, and your decisions can create or ruin lives."

For Reza, a typical workday involves heading to the office before travelling to visit around two families.

"As soon as I get into work, I usually have my day planned out before it actually starts. So we will probably go and see maybe two families a day depending on what's going on."

"We always tend to travel in pairs [because] that helps us to have perspective and also creates safety for both clients and co-workers. It also provides us with accurate record-keeping and an accurate account of what happens there."

The issues Reza comes across each day vary case by case, and may involve children who have been temporarily removed from their family for their own wellbeing or children who are experiencing medical neglect.

"We may be coming to a case where the state of the home may be an issue or the children aren't going to school which may be an issue... So we work with families to attend to those issues."

"We are the last resort, really. So by the time it gets to a child protection caseworker, there are some pretty serious things that have happened in the house."

Working so closely with families, Reza says building a trusting relationship is a big part of the job.