From no pants to a rogue... penis: A moment's silence for the reporters working from home.

By now many of us have experienced the joys and… unique challenges that come with working from home.

On one hand you get to video call your co-workers while secretly wearing your pyjama pants, but on the other, you have to put up with rogue family members or barking dogs in the background of your all-important work meetings.

Watch: Horoscopes in isolation. Post continues below.

Video by MMC

But if you’re a television reporter broadcasting to millions of people around the country, there’s an even higher chance for something to go wrong. Or in these cases… very wrong.

In the past few weeks, reporters around the world have fallen victim to hilarious yet unfortunately timed video fails which now live on the internet forever. Ahhh the joys of live TV.

So to make us feel better about our own working from home fails (and to give us a much-needed laugh), here are five times reporters ran into a few mishaps while live on the air.

Behold.

The reporter who went on air without… pants

Earlier this week, ABC News reporter Will Reeve appeared on Good Morning America for a segment about pharmacies using drones to deliver prescriptions to patients.