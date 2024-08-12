Hey, didn't we already have the debate about working from home?

When something has been ingrained for many generations, it's hard to move the dial.

It's hard to unravel what's been accepted for so long as 'normal,' even if said it doesn't really mesh with modern society anymore.

But then, through the horror of the COVID-19 pandemic, something amazing happened. We managed to fast-track a transition that we'd long been moving towards.

Working from home isn't a viable option for everyone. But for a large proportion of office workers, the pandemic gave them the opportunity to prove it could work.

According to self-reported data from HILDA (Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia), almost 58 per cent of respondents indicated that productivity was the same or better following an increase in hours worked from home.

It was a surprising result to those of the opinion that workers can't be trusted when not physically in the same place as their boss.

Of course, the results weren't all positive. As the Australia Institute of Health and Welfare stated, in some workplaces distance between colleagues created challenges in collaborating and exchanging of information. But on the other hand, many employees found their work-life balance improved without a daily commute which made them happier and better rested for a day of work.

It was a game-changer for working parents. Suddenly picking up their children from daycare or school on time was something that was actually feasible.