From casual outfits to corporate attire: What 23 women are wearing to work right now.

Like many other Australians, I recently returned to the office. And the night before my first day back, I spent far too much time deliberating over my outfit.

After working from home for who knows how long, my mind has become accustomed to trackpants and activewear. Now that we're back working IRL I've forgotten how to dress properly - I need some work wardrobe inspiration, stat.

Whether it's casual clothes, a corporate outfit or day-to-day uniform, I asked 23 women from the Mamamia community what they're wearing to their jobs right now. Here's what they shared.

Madeleine.

"I work in a law firm. Our dress code is 'dress for your day', so we are not required to wear suits and regular office attire (unless someone has a court appearance). Daily outfits I see around the office include summery dresses, jeans, linen everything, and flat sandals or sneakers."

Image: Supplied.