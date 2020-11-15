SEX DIARIES: ‘I let a stranger at a work conference get me off under the table.'

After a very early train trip three hours north and a full day on my feet, I was shattered and the thought of heading out to a work party was draining. But I couldn’t miss it. It was the reason I’d stuck my hand up as the PR rep for the medical trainees conference in the first place.

It was for all the cute, young doctors I was going to meet, and not just any medics either... junior gynaecologists!

Walking into the welcome drinks with a name tag pinned to my chest, I felt completely out of place. Among a room full of intimidatingly intelligent young medical minds, I knew just one other girl, a colleague who had helped me lug a life-sized cardboard cut-out of an Instagram frame into the taxi for social media content.

But the Insta gimmick was a great ice breaker and I soon got chatting to a couple of the girls. As the prosecco flowed fast and free, talk turned to gossip when a certain doctor walked into the room and these medical professionals fell apart.

Breaking out in giggles, the girls glanced at each other, eyeing off the new arrival as I turned my head to check him out.

Tall with a goofy smile and hair that stood upright, the newcomer wasn’t traditionally good looking but kind of cute in a geeky way.

"That’s Elliot," my new friend whispered in my ear. "He’s on the trainees committee and kind of gets around at these things."

"I slept with him at last year’s conference," she laughed.

I peeked back for another look. He just didn’t seem like the type. I couldn’t imagine him getting up to no good.