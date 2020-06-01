'I won't go back to wearing normal clothes.' 16 women on what they're wearing to work right now.

As many of us who have been working from home during the pandemic start to contemplate returning to office life, the realisation is starting to dawn that we might have to wear… pants.

That aren’t trackies.

Or leggings.

At some point. In the near future.

Women who work in the health sector, too, have had a change of attire in the last few months. Many are wearing scrubs for the first time in their careers, or have to wear “hot, sweaty and uncomfortable” personal protective equipment.

So at a time when the working wardrobes of Australian women have never been more diverse, Mamamia spoke to 16 women in all corners of the workforce right now.

Here’s exactly what they’re wearing to work.

Me, senior news writer.

“Today, I have matched my skivvy to my slippers and I feel unnerved. Have I hit a new level of working in isolation? I am going to the office for the first time in 12 weeks this week and I feel nervous about putting together an outfit. I have become so accustomed to my track pants, no makeup, work-from-home look I’ve forgotten how to dress for outside life.”