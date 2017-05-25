Four phrases you should never include on a resume, according to experts.

A list of words and phrases to avoid in your resume has been released. I have broken all of them.

Business Insider has revealed the words commonly used in resumes that make hiring managers cringe, and some of them might surprise you too.

1. “References available upon request”

First up, there is the classic ‘references available upon request’ disclaimer.

I get it: it’s meant to show you have references, but you also haven’t told your current work you are leaving. It’s one of those security clauses, keeping you safe while at the same time showing you mean business.

Yet according to Business Insider, it is outdated and unnecessary.

“You’ll be asked for references if you get far enough though the interview process.”

So just INCLUDE THEM, okay? Okay.

2. “Innovative”

Then, there is ‘innovative’ – a word that every university student hoping to be hired has been told to include in their application.

Career development staff say it’s the resume equivalent of liquid gold. Not so. Instead, it’s “subjective and also sounds arrogant”. Ouch.

3. “Highly qualified”

‘Highly qualified’ is also a no-go, according to Business Insider. It “doesn’t make you seem better suited for the job. Focus on specific skills and accomplishments instead”.

4. "Ambitious"

Finally, be careful with 'ambitious'. Yes, hunger for success and a drive to do well is something all work places are after. However, saying you're 'ambitious' can indicate you're more likely to "quickly look for a new, better job" and no hiring manager wants to hear that.

The best way to get ahead is to be specific, use examples and avoid cliches. You got this.

What words do you avoid using on a resume?