Share Your Space: A $550 two-bedroom Sydney apartment with a 'sunset hallway'.

Age: 30

Job: Senior Podcast Producer

Rent: $550 for two bedrooms.

Location: Woollahra, NSW (home to the most beautiful trees in Sydney and one of the best pubs The Lord Dudley).

Lifestyle:

I got lucky. Really lucky.

Three years ago, one of my best friends bought an apartment in the leafy suburb of Woollahra and guess who she chose to be her roommate? Me!

Living with your landlord (and a first-time landlord too) has had its challenges. In the last three months of 2019 I lived with no blinds over my windows which take up half the wall next to my bed. My roommate is one of those crazy people who enjoys waking up to natural light so unfortunately didn’t understand the importance of proper blockout blinds. The promise of new blinds kept getting delayed. I lost more and more sleep. And tension in our apartment rose. It exploded one morning. After being woken up by the harsh summer light at 5am, I sent a firm message to my roommate and later that day we made an emergency trip to IKEA to buy some temporary blinds.

Aside from that though (I swear I’m over it), the positives have far out-weighed the negatives.

For an absolute steal, I get to enjoy the benefits of a suburb that is quiet and homely but within walking distance to great shopping, pubs and more vibrant parts of Sydney. All while living with one of my best friends.

So, take us inside:

Living/dining room:

Unlike the other apartments in the building, ours hasn’t been renovated since it was built in the 60s.

Luckily my roommate’s mother, who is rather quirky and slightly crazy, gifted us some of her old furniture and glassware. It’s a bunch of eclectic pieces that fit in well with the original, retro style of the apartment.

The television cabinet doubles as a liquor cabinet. It was acquired while she was living as an expat in China. It makes us look far more sophisticated than we are.

Image: Supplied.