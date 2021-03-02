Before Soon-Yi Previn, Woody Allen had a relationship with another significantly younger woman.

In 1976, 16-year-old Babi Christina Engelhardt was dining with a Penthouse photographer at the legendary New York City restaurant, Elaine's.

The blonde-haired, green-eyed model caught the eye of acclaimed director Woody Allen across the room. He was 41 at the time.

While walking back from the bathroom, Engelhardt dropped a note on Allen's table that read: "Since you've signed enough autographs, here's mine!"

Allen soon phoned her and according to Engelhardt the pair began a clandestine eight-year affair.

The affair would remain a secret until 2018 when Engelhardt (who has now dropped the Babi and goes by Christina) spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about it.

The affair is making headlines again in 2021 after Engelhardt's appearance in the new HBO docuseries Allen vs Farrow (you can watch the first two episodes on Foxtel and Binge now).

In the 2018 article, Engelhardt said she was a willing participant in the relationship, but felt uneasy in the wake of the #MeToo movement and believed it was time for her to bring it out into the open.

"What made me speak is I thought I could provide a perspective," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm not attacking Woody. This is not 'bring down this man.' I'm talking about my love story. This made me who I am. I have no regrets."

In the article, Engelhardt said Allen phoned her at her family's rural New Jersey home and invited her to his Fifth Avenue apartment. He never asked her age, but Engelhardt told him she was living with her parents in New Jersey and completing high school, while trying to get her modelling career started in Manhattan.