Cosmetic artist Paolo Ballesteros has pulled off a seamless Wonder Woman transformation. It's his best yet.

Cosmetic artist Paolo Ballesteros is a one man make-up department.

He applies eyeliner with the steady hand of surgeon and contours with an almost architectural understanding of light and shadow.

In other words, he’s killing the makeup game.

The Filipino actor and television host previously made headlines for transforming himself into the Kardashian/Jenner families using only make-up.

Ballesteros is gaining traction once again for his ability to imitate Israeli actress Gal Gadot's portrayal of Wonder Woman.

The make-up artist took his followers through the transformation in a recent Facebook Live video.

Ballesteros contoured his face, lips and jawline using regular make-up items such as bronzer and highlighter.