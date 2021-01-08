"Women's sport is the one topic my 'woke' male friends refuse to understand."

It's been a few months since I had a conversation with two of my male friends over a beer at the pub about sport - and I still think about it often.

Actually, 'think' is too mild a term. I bristle with annoyance and anger about that conversation, often.

You see, my two 'woke' male friends, who are both in their 30s, who are in loving, equal relationships with women, who live in the centre of Sydney, and who consider themselves relatively progressive on topics like equality in the workplace... have a huge blind spot when it comes to women's sport.

Video via Women's AFL.

As they told me on that Sunday afternoon at the pub: "Women's sport is just not as interesting as men's sport, it never will be - it's just a fact."

Their reasoning was that they like to watch athletes at the "top of their game" and biologically that's always going to be men. "That's just a fact", they reiterated.

A few drinks in by this point, I tried to argue with them. But it was two against one, and the more flustered I got, the more insistent they got that my "argument was piss-weak" and a "cop out".

Girls in sport defy gender stereotypes and social norms. By teaching girls teamwork, self-reliance, resilience and confidence, sport is one of the great drivers of gender equality. #DayOfTheGirl | #GenerationEquality pic.twitter.com/4etjhDlX5q — UN Women (@UN_Women) October 10, 2020

I had tried to reason with them that sure, men are stronger. But sport isn't just about strength, and women's sport offers so many other physicalities and mental tactics that make it just as, if not more interesting, than a men's game. And besides, in some sports skills like agility, time management or team work are what make an elite athlete - not brute strength.