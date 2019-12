UPDATE:

Photoshop rumours be gone.

Apparently Britney Spears does look like Britney Spears (version 2.0 anyway) on the cover of this month’s Women’s Health Magazine.

People accusing the image of being heavily photoshopped have been proven wrong. The magazine has posted a behind-the-scenes video from their photoshoot – just casually showing all those haters that they are so wrong.

Take a look…

The footage shows that Ms. Spears looks exactly the same in real-life as she does on the cover (shock, horror – gasp). And yes, she looks stunning, but this has us asking SO many other questions.

Like, What Is She Drinking? And Where Do We Get Some?

Mamamia previously wrote…

In an early Christmas present to Britney Spears, the team at the US version of Women’s Health magazine have presented her with a very disturbing cover featuring the singer.

You see, they’ve altered her face beyond recognition.

Genuinely, beyond recognition. We had NO IDEA who this celebrity was.

Britney doesn’t look like Britney anymore. At least, where Women’s Health is concerned.

The blonde girl with pigtails singing in a school hallway?

The woman in the red catsuit telling everyone they’re toxic?

The mother-of-two who preached the message that we have to work, bitch?

GONE.

Some may say this is the work of a very talented makeup artist who has contoured the crap out of Brit’s face. But we’re calling it: Photoshop.

She’s been replaced with an airbrushed, strange-looking version of her former self who her own mum wouldn’t recognise walking down the street.

Click through the gallery below for more photoshop fails.

Katy Perry with two left hands

American Apparel photoshop original

American Apparel photoshop fail

Anne Hathaway suspiciously smooth armpit on the cover GQ magazine

Ashley Simpson looking crystal clear on the cover of Cosmo

Avril Lavigne missing part of her arm on Maxim magazine

Bikini legs photoshop fail

Carrie Underwood having some hand issues on the cover of InStyle magazine

Chinese online fashion store extra long legs

Chinese online fashion store extra long legs

Demi Moore looking a little airbrushed

Demi Moore missing a hip

The cover of Elle magazine looking a little touched up

The cover of Elle magazine looking a little touched up

Eminem enhances on the cover of XXI

Eva Mendes well brushed for Marie Claire

Hot dog fingers

This hair removal ad has also removed the woman's body

Hilary Rhoda photoshopped on the cover of Numero

Jennifer Anniston before and after

Jessica Alba before and after photoshopping

Justin Beiber looking clean and clear on magazine cover

The Kardashian collection photoshop/shoot

The Kardashian collection photoshop/shoot

Karlie adding weight to a model

Another Karlie photoshop fail

Kate Moss's child places her hand oddly on Kate's back

Katrina Halili and her freaky fingers

Keria Knightly photoshopped on Allure magazine

Kerry Washington's breasts looking suspiciously retouched on Essence magazine

Kerry Washington photoshopped dramatically on Lucky magazine

Keira Knightly redone by Chanel

Kim Kardashian smoothed out and sucked in

Kristen Stewart missing a limb on Glamour magazine

Kylie Minogue's balancing act for Elle magazine

Lada Gaga dramatically redone by Vogue

Lauren Graham missing her neck

Longchamp showing off some seriously long legs

Michelle Obama's head looking well pasted on

Natalia Vodianova's disappearing head on GQ magazine

Online shop model's levitating hand

Online shop photoshop fail

This model missing a limb

Online store photoshop fail

Cover model of playboy looking well out of proportion

Prince William has suddenly got black hair

Rachel Bilson out of proportion

SimplyBe's model has strangely sprawling fingers

Suave body wash model has been

Jeans photoshop fail

Target ad with one too many arms

Taylor Swift looking well brushed on this magazine cover

Victoria Secrets model missing thighs

VIntage Reserve photoshop fail

Vintage Reserve photoshop fail

Vogue cover model missing part of her arm

Walmart bikini painted on

Zac Efron so beautifully airbrushed

Scarlett Johansson for D&G

This Victoria's Secret model is wearing a push-up bra... that only works on one breast?

Adam Lavigne's missing part of his torso.

When this ad for Dolce & Gabana first come out, people questioned whether it was physically possible for the female model to sit in that position. dolcegabana-light-blue-ad-campaign-230810-2

Do you think Donna Hay's legs look... stretched?

On this cover of Grazia, Kate Middleton's waist is the focus...

Jessica Alba, is that you?

The Louis Vuitton Fall 2010 campaign. Follow the arrow...

Mexico Vogue's March issue.

Where's her arm?

Candice Swanepoel's shoulder. Something's not right..

Nicky Webster before and after Photoshop.

Ralph Lauren. This is ridiculous..