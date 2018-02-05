12 things women with small breasts are sick of hearing.

Just stop.
Hey a***holes, let’s get one thing clear.
Yes, I have small boobs and most of the time I feel fine about them, those two little ladies of mine. It’s not until some idiot decides to comment on them that I feel waves of embarrassment/anger/protectiveness.
#TheStruggleIsReal.
Why do people think it’s okay to remark on someone else’s chest?! It’s just beyond me. I wouldn’t dare comment on another person’s bits, so please, rude people of the world, keep your thoughts about my boobies to yourself.
So, small-chested women, let’s unite.
Let’s start a movement where every time we hear one of the below phrases, we punch the commenter in the face.
Too harsh?! I don’t think so.
People, you’ve been warned: these are the things I never want to hear again...
Things people with small boobs don't want to hear.
1. “Oh, A-cup… that’s cute!”
Please spare me, I don’t need my breasts patronised. Cute = not sexy. Cute = small child. Thus, cute = a word to delete from your vocabulary when describing my boobs. (Also see: A is for awesome, petite is nice and sweet teeny things.)
2. “You have the body of a teenage boy.”
This needs no explanation. Just. Not. Cool. Ever.
3. “Don’t worry, you have nice eyes/legs/bum/hair/anything other than boobs.”
Complimenting another part of my body doesn’t distract me from the fact you're throwing shade on my rack.
4. “They’ll get bigger when you’re pregnant.”
No sh*t, and f**k you.
5. “Um, they’re smaller than I thought they were.”
(Said by someone after you sexily whip off your bra in front of them.)
Why don’t you just stick an axe into my heart/self-confidence next time?
Top Comments
I turned 12 a few months ago and I know I might be a bit young, but people have already been commenting on how small my boobs are, even though I’m not even a teen yet.
Personally, I pretty much never wear a bra and I don't care if my nipples are noticeable through my clothes, it's just another body part to me. I don't get much of a reaction from any one else either, which suits me just fine.
In my opinion nipples do not equal porn star!