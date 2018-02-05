12 things women with small breasts are sick of hearing.

Just stop.

Hey a***holes, let’s get one thing clear.

Yes, I have small boobs and most of the time I feel fine about them, those two little ladies of mine. It’s not until some idiot decides to comment on them that I feel waves of embarrassment/anger/protectiveness.

#TheStruggleIsReal.

Why do people think it’s okay to remark on someone else’s chest?! It’s just beyond me. I wouldn’t dare comment on another person’s bits, so please, rude people of the world, keep your thoughts about my boobies to yourself.

So, small-chested women, let’s unite.

Let’s start a movement where every time we hear one of the below phrases, we punch the commenter in the face.

Too harsh?! I don’t think so.

People, you’ve been warned: these are the things I never want to hear again...

Things people with small boobs don't want to hear.

1. “Oh, A-cup… that’s cute!”

Please spare me, I don’t need my breasts patronised. Cute = not sexy. Cute = small child. Thus, cute = a word to delete from your vocabulary when describing my boobs. (Also see: A is for awesome, petite is nice and sweet teeny things.)

2. “You have the body of a teenage boy.”

This needs no explanation. Just. Not. Cool. Ever.

3. “Don’t worry, you have nice eyes/legs/bum/hair/anything other than boobs.”

Complimenting another part of my body doesn’t distract me from the fact you're throwing shade on my rack.

4. “They’ll get bigger when you’re pregnant.”

No sh*t, and f**k you.

5. “Um, they’re smaller than I thought they were.”

(Said by someone after you sexily whip off your bra in front of them.)

Why don’t you just stick an axe into my heart/self-confidence next time?