Women are sharing their 'getting fired' stories.

Getting fired. It's one of those dreaded moments no one wants to experience, but many of us face.

Whether it's being blindsided by a boss, ghosted by a company, or having a messy "breakup" with your job, the experience can leave you shaken, angry, and full of doubt.

But as women in the latest episode of The Quicky podcast shared their stories of getting the boot, one thing became clear—being fired isn't the end of the road.

In fact, for many, it's the start of something better.

Listen to The Quicky episode here. Post continues below.

In a time when more and more people are switching jobs and careers, the risk of losing one's job is real for everyone.

So, what do you do when you hear the dreaded words, "We need to let you go"?

Here are the stories of real women who've been there, felt it, and lived to tell the tale. One woman recalled the awkwardness of being "ghosted" by her job.

"I worked in hospitality, and suddenly, I just stopped getting shifts," she said. No warnings, no formal goodbye—just a slow, painful realisation that she was no longer needed.

"They didn't even tell me I was fired. They just stopped putting me on the roster."Another listener shared how being fired felt like a setup from the start.

"I was promoted into a role my boss knew I wasn't qualified for. It was overwhelming. Eventually, I couldn't keep up, and I was let go," she revealed.