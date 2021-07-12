"The after-birth pains": 22 women on what they wish they knew before getting pregnant.

While creating and bringing a baby into the world seems pretty darn cool, the reality is that it's also full of LOTSA CRAZY surprises - and the whole experience is exactly nothing like what you see in movies. We know, we know. Shocked and confused.

There are a lot of weird body fluids. Panic-induced Google searches. No sleep. Sore everything.

The reality of pregnancy, childbirth and then raising a child (they grow into teenagers, you guys. S**t) is in fact very different when you're *actually* doing it IRL.

Watch: How do shows cover up their actor's pregnant bellies? Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

And those new mums that used to say, "No one ever tells you that..." - well, they were on point. Goodness, were they right!

Cause the truth is, there's a whole heap of things you don't know until you find yourself holding your slimy new roommate.

Listen: Jessie Stephens is sitting down with her mother Anne to find out what happened when Anne found herself pregnant, with twins, two times in a row. Post continues below.

If you're currently pregnant (yay! Congrats) or have kids, we bet there's a buncha stuff you wish you could've told your little past self before all this beautiful stuff happened, right?

That's why we asked some lovely mums and soon-to-be mums to share their own pregnancy stories and what they wish they had been told before the whole having-kids thing. Here's what they said.

Nicolle.

"Stop focusing so much on the birth and read more about what happens when the baby actually comes. A midwife forced me to give my baby formula when he was two hours old, but I didn't think they had to eat so soon, etc. I hadn't thought that far ahead, so I was suddenly at the mercy of whatever midwife was on shift."

Jamila.

"If you're planning for a baby in the future, it's a good idea to get genetic testing with your partner. It will save you from having a potentially stressful conversation when you're already pregnant. When you get your 13 week scan, you meet with a genetic counsellor who asks about your family tree, etc."