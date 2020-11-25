From sleek buns to blow-drying: We asked 4 women how they style their hair every day.

I've turned barely showering into a fine art. I've recently started using Grow Haircare’s Longer Stronger Scalp Scrub, $16.99, and this makes my first wash of the week feel like I just stepped out of the salon. You know how they get your hair SO CLEAN and no matter how many times you shampoo you can never replicate it at home? Well now you can, just become a scrubber like me.

I like to sleep around when it comes to shampoo and conditioner. I’m not loyal to any one brand, maybe because I haven't found 'the one' yet. I just look for cruelty-free hydrating products that are preferably on sale, since my kids only eat the expensive berries.

I love a hair oil, so after showering I run a couple of drops through the ends. Then I drag a tangle-teezer through and clip it up for a bit to let it partially air-dry while I run around whispering 'wtf' to myself as I look for dummies, worn bunnies and tiny shoes.

When and IF there's calm in the storm, I’ll think about styling. Which is a five minute blow dry with my head upside down, for volume. I run a straightener over the mid lengths to ends, purely just to smooth it. I recently upgraded to a GlamPalm Clinic Styler, $330, which is so technologically advanced I feel like it's wasted on me. It uses nano-vibrations to straighten and shine in one single swipe.

After that, I pop my hair up in a weird half-bun for an hour or so, to get a 'bend' in it. This makes it look like I have 1) more hair than I really do, and 2) put more effort in than I really did. I try to make it through to Friday without dry shampoo, as I have a feeling that my hair's natural oils are probably good for it, and dry shampoo clogs up the follicles.

I style my hair each day to accommodate its increasing 'slickness' so… Mon: Worn down, Tue: Loose bun, Wed: Slick high-ponytail, Thur: Gross slicked-back bun, Fri: Repeat.

