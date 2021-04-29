20 women share the one makeup item they absolutely cannot live without.

What's yours?? Go on, share it with us! Omg RELAX. We will not steal it!

Jokes, we totally are. Sorry.

We're just nosy. And we love to sniff around and find out what makeup products other people like. Especially when it comes to their absolute Holy Grail.

So. Darn. Pervy.

Watch: Hold up! Are you cleaning your beauty products properly? Wait - are you actually cleaning *any* of your beauty products?! Here's how to do it properly, you guys. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

And it's not just cause we're creepy, it's a great way to find out what's actually good, too!

Y'see, sharing our personal makeup MVPs helps us all cut through the sh*tty stuff that doesn't work.

So, we asked a bunch of women to tell us the one product they can't live without, and here's what they said:

Image: Mecca