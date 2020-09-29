We asked 15 women about their cringe-worthy moment that keeps them up at night.

Fact: Everyone has THAT thing. That ~awkward~ thing you did ages ago that makes you want to go back in time and just punch yourself in the face. Y'know.

You think about it right when you're about to go to sleep. When you're washing your hair. Boiling the kettle. Sitting at the bus stop. When you've had a really good day, and you're all like, "nothing can bring me down!"

To gift you the beautiful reminder that we all do some dumb things, we've asked a bunch of women to tell us the most cringe-worthy thing they've done.

So, happy cringing!

Lily

"I was on my first overseas work trip and we were in South Africa (I know, I'm incredibly lucky to even be writing that sentence) - but I was shitting myself. At the start of each day we'd all have a meeting run by the big boss (at 3am...because we were working on Aus time) and each team would give their update. On my first day, when it got to me, he said, "Welcome Lily!" and before I could speak I fell sideways off my chair, with a full cup of coffee and spilt it all over his computer keyboard. I still think about how awkward I am now."

