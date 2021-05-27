May is Domestic Violence Prevention month. These are the women we lost.

This post deals with domestic violence and might be triggering for some readers.

You've likely heard that May is Domestic Violence Prevention month.

It is an annual event designed to make people understand the pervasiveness and perils of domestic and family violence in Australia.

It also spotlights that this is a systemic, not solitary, problem.

When the month began, there was one strong likelihood: some would die due to the epidemic of violence against women in Australia.

As the month draws to a close, this statistical probability has turned into tragic fact.

***

Judy Bednar was allegedly murdered by her son this month. Image: Facebook.

At 10.30am on May 15, the body of a 78-year-old woman was found inside her home in Melbourne's South East.

Her name was Judy Bednar.

Concerned neighbours who had not seen Ms Bednar in a few days called police to conduct a welfare check.

Upon arrival, police discovered her deceased body, prompting a murder investigation.

Two days later, detectives arrested Ms Bednar's son, Thomas Bednar, near his home in the Melbourne suburb of Chelsea.

The 53-year-old was charged with the murder of his mother.

Ms Bednar was a Holocaust survivor. Her family fled Hungary when she was a little girl.

Channel Nine reports Ms Bednar asked police for protection in the months prior to her death. But at some time between Wednesday May 12 and Saturday May 15, court documents say she was murdered inside her home by her 53-year-old son.

***