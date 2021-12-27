"I was called a beauty therapist." I've been a doctor for 11 years and yet I am constantly 'untitled'.

It was supposed to be fun - I was going to talk to a television crew about my new practice I’d set up as a cosmetic doctor.

I had recently joined a co-working share space called Salon Lane, where there are studios set up for hairdressers, nail, brow, and lash technicians, beauty therapists, and health professionals such as acupuncturists and cosmetic injectors such as myself.

It was a wonderful discovery for me. I’ve been loving the autonomy and flexibility of working for myself. As someone who has burnt out in the past, my new work arrangement allows me to set firmer boundaries about my work hours, which I desperately needed to do.

Read more: 'No one else has had this problem before.' How I burnt out while training to be a surgeon.

Moreover, the community has been very welcoming, and I’d even received referrals from a few of my new co-workers. It’s a dynamic and vibrant space that I’m thrilled to be a part of, so when I was asked to be involved in a feature story for the evening news, I was all in!

Whenever I do an interview or speak at an event, there are always a few things on my mind as a Japanese person living in an English-speaking world.

Firstly: my name.

Some people struggle with it, so I knew that they could potentially get my name wrong. So, when the journalist asked me to say my name out loud and spell it for the camera, I was relieved. At least they cared about spelling my name correctly.

When it came to answering questions about how I came about setting up my own practice at Salon Lane, I had a few things that I’d prepared to say.

As a young Asian woman in a male-dominated workplace, I am frequently assumed to be a nurse or a medical student. I was therefore very deliberate when I commenced my piece to camera, knowing that when people see my face, they won’t see a ‘doctor’. I began by saying “I’ve been a doctor for eleven years. Starting up my own practice felt like a natural evolution in my career...”

There. I said it. I said the word ‘doctor’. Surely there won’t be any ambiguity now.

As the journalist was leaving, she asked for my business card. Again, this was a reassuring sign. My business card had my title and university qualifications. I left the filming feeling optimistic about the feature. As someone who has just started her own business, I felt grateful for the potential publicity this story might give me.

I kept in touch with the journalist, who informed me when the piece was going to air. I wanted to share the excitement with my family in Japan, whom I FaceTimed. A few grabs from my interview were used, but not my introduction. As my name and caption came up, I felt my stomach drop. It said: Freelance Beauty Therapist. I looked at my family on my small iPad screen and felt embarrassed. Beauty therapist?