'In the service station toilet': 30 women on the moment they found out they were pregnant.

Jessica.

"I was at work and had been feeling nauseous for a few days, and I believe my period was late. I 'went to the toilet' (went to buy a pregnancy test and then use it) and it said that I was pregnant. I think at that point I was maybe six to eight weeks pregnant. I ended up [terminating the pregnancy], around 10-12 weeks. As much as I wanted to keep the baby, my situation wasn't good to do that. The house I was living in wasn't a good place to raise a baby in, and I was in no position to move out."

Nicolle.

"I was so shocked, I made my husband go out and buy some digital pregnancy tests (it was about 9:30pm) because the test I used wasn't digital and it was open but unused, so I thought it may have been faulty. So I did three more tests and then went to my GP the next day to get a blood test because I had a weekend away for a wedding that I had planned to drink lots of wine at.

"I was still in disbelief so went for another blood test the week after and went for a really early dating scan. It was such a nice surprise though, once the shock wore off I actually realised how nice it was to be surprised for once, so I decided not to find out the gender because I wanted that feeling again."

Tilly.

"I was given an offer by my close friend and boss to buy her law firm off her. I said, "Ahhh yeah, but let me just do a pregnancy test because I think I might be pregnant". I went to the bathroom as I already had the test, came back out and politely declined the offer to buy the firm because I was very unexpectedly pregnant. That made the decision very easy and I’m glad I didn’t buy it in the end. I'm glad I had my daughter instead."

Kate.

"I had just come back from the bottle shop with a bottle or red to enjoy with home-cooked pasta. I was feeling a little off, so I took a pregnancy test and found out I was pregnant! There was however a mix of emotions - glad I was pregnant but disappointed that I couldn't enjoy the red..."

Georgia.

"I dropped a heavy box on my foot whilst working interstate. When I was still limping around the office a couple of weeks later, my boss insisted I whip off to the hospital for an x-ray. "Might you be pregnant?" was a screening question. They decided to do a test just in case. In all my life, I’ve never felt so alone. I didn’t go through with this pregnancy - I was so young."

Sarah.

"I dreamed I met my adult son. As I walked towards him I said, "I've been waiting for you" and he said "I'm nearly there...". Two days later - a faint positive pregnancy test."

Carly.

"[After] multiple pregnancy losses I was OFF IT. I did not want to be pregnant anymore - I wanted to go to Japan, eat sushi, drink sake, snowboard and sit in hot pools. I only had sex ONCE that month. I don’t know how it happened. But it did. And I wasn’t any old pregnant. I was SUPER pregnant. So, no Japan, and two living breathing proofs that the ‘pull-out’ method doesn’t work."

Maggie.

"We were on a family holiday down the coast and my period was one day, which has never happened before - I run like clockwork. I was throwing a ball on the beach with my sister and I got hit in the boob. It hurt way more than the normal amount and I thought that was strange.