If you’re looking for advice about options surrounding fertility, pregnancy or counselling, always consult your doctor.

She’s 25, has two children of her own, and is “addicted” to pregnancy.

Michelle Griffin from Perth has had a “strong desire” to become a surrogate since the birth of her own children.

When she posted her “womb for rent” on social media, she was inundated with requests from parents looking for a gestational surrogate.

“It’s been amazing, I didn’t expect to have the response that I did,” she told Sunrise this morning.

“I’m a gestational surrogate, which means it’s the mother’s egg and the father’s sperm creating an embryo that is implanted into me. It’s totally their bun in my oven.”

“This is a gift coming from my heart” – meet the Perth mum who is giving up her ‘womb for rent’ <3 #sun7 pic.twitter.com/CDd6RUy7rK — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 4, 2017

Griffin recently completed training to become a birth doula and said she is “addicted” to pregnancy and childbirth.

“The whole nine months is amazing and [I love] the excitement that builds up in that time,” she said.

“Having life grow inside you is just incredible and so empowering and the birth is amazing. I’m quite addicted.”