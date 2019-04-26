Munira had been in a minimally conscious state for 27 years. Then she called out her son's name.

Munira Abdullah went for nearly three decades with out seeing her son, Omar. She missed his entire school life, his teen years, milestone birthdays. And all because she put her own body – and life – on the line to save him.

The mother, from the United Arab Emirates, had collected her boy from preschool one afternoon in 1991 when a bus rammed the side of their car. With her brother-in-law driving, Munira was free to throw her arms around Omar, cushioning him from the impact.

The boy walked away with bruises; his mother was unresponsive.

Doctors later declared Munira to be in a minimally conscious state, meaning had little awareness of her surroundings. She could not speak, her eyes were closed, but her expressions made it obvious if she was in pain.

For 27 years, Munira was transferred between local hospitals, and eventually on to Germany courtesy of a grant from the UAE government, local newspaper The National reported this week.

There, she underwent more physical therapy and surgery on her weakened limbs; rehabilitation, designed purely to improve her quality of life.