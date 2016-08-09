Woman urinated on by “smirking” fan at Spiderbait gig says she felt “humiliated.”

A woman enjoying a night out with friends at a Spiderbait gig says the last thing she expected was to be urinated on by a man and have others around her act like it was no big deal.

Melbourne woman, Belle Nolan, 33, went to a Spiderbait gig in the Melbourne CBD in February with friends.

She says at around 10.40pm, at the venue, 170 Russell, she felt liquid on her leg as she watched the band play.

She told Fairfax Media at first she thought someone had spilt their drink.

But when she looked down she realised the ‘liquid’ was warm, as her friends yelled at the man she says his reaction shocked her.

“I was horrified and kind of in shock,” she told The Daily Mail.

Belle Nolan, with a friend. Image via GoFundMe.

The side-spray even hit a woman standing next to her, whose daughter screamed at the man.

“People around me were yelling at him, and he looked right at me and kind of shrugged and smirked like it wasn't a big deal.”

But Ms Nolan says the man needs to be held accountable for his actions.

"It was weird, it was as though it was kind of like a bit of a minor inconvenience, as though it was normalised or something," she said.

"People thought it was bad, but they kept watching the gig."

Police have released this image of the man. Via Facebook.

Her friend caught the attention of a security guard who was informed and threw the man from the venue. But to Ms Nolan’s surprise even the security guard did not think to take down his details or call police.

Ms Nolan said she was "shocked.”

Spiderbait say they are horrified. Via Facebook.

Her story mirrors that of a Canberra mother who claimed earlier this year that she was urinated on during the ‘Groovin the Moo’ music festival in Canberra.

Joana Perkins told the ABC she attended event to keep an eye on her 15-year-old son Sam and her nine-year-old daughter Ema.

"We were enjoying ourselves when I noticed a man come up behind me and I thought I sensed something that he was fiddling with his penis and unfortunately I started feeling urine running down my leg," Ms Perkins said.