The seven second video we can't stop watching - because this woman is all of us.

We’ve all been there.

That moment where you’re walking down the street, with a slight spring in your step. Perhaps you’re listening to your favourite song and pretending it’s the soundtrack to a movie about your life, maybe the sun is out and you can feel it warming your barely-seen-the-light-for-months legs or you’re having a rare better-than-good hair day.

Whatever the cause, you’re feeling great about yourself, the world, life in general. The corner of your mouth turns up a little as you smile to yourself to acknowledge the moment.

That's when it happens, when the universe decides you can't have too much of a good thing and brings you down to earth. Literally - you trip, stumble or fall and hopefully avoid rolling your ankle.

The magic of that moment is gone.

Most people hurriedly look around to check no-one saw it happen. Not Laura Jane Williams. Nope, she decided to put it on the internet.