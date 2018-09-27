-With AAP

1. Teens charged after a Sydney 19-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and thrown off a bridge.



A Sydney woman has survived being thrown off the Windsor Bridge into the Hawkesbury River in an alleged kidnapping and botched murder attempt.

The disabled Campbelltown woman, 19, has told police she was driven in the boot of a car to the bridge, which is more than 20 metres high, before a group of people threw her into the river below in the early hours of Sunday, police say.

Surviving the fall, she swam to the riverbank and alerted police.

7 News reports police allege the victim had been kidnapped on Saturday night from Campbelltown before being driven to a home in Whalan where they alleged she was tied up, blindfolded, stabbed, punched and and hit with a wooden bat.

After six hours, she was allegedly driven to Windsor, 60km away from her original location, in the boot of a car. She was then allegedly pushed off the bridge while still tied up.

A girl, 17, and a woman, 19, presented themselves to local police and have since been refused bail on charges of attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping and other offences.

Hours earlier, one of the teens posted on Facebook: “Why do I do stupid shit?”

The girl is due to face a children’s court on Thursday while the woman is expected to face Penrith Local Court on November 23.

A Holden Commodore found a home in Whalan has been seized.

2. Melbourne man pleads guilty after a 13-year-old girl died from a drug overdose.

“So much of my life was always for her. It was just us two.” #9Newshttps://t.co/Ru7mU1kzuU — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) September 26, 2018

In a suburban Melbourne apartment, 13-year-old Alesha Fernando fatally overdosed on liquid GHB that was given to her by a man she’d only just met.

Alesha and a 15-year-old girlfriend were picked up that night in June 2017 by Luke Delphin and one of his mates in a stolen car.

They headed to Delphin’s Dandenong apartment where they smoked cannabis and ingested liquid GHB using a small plunger.