Monday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Melbourne woman shot in the face with a spear gun.

A woman was rushed to hospital with serious facial injuries after being shot with a spear gun.

The 43-year-old woman is in a critical condition after emergency services were called to a residence in the Hallam in Melbourne’s south east at around 11.30pm last night, according to the ABC.

The spear reportedly pierced her cheek.

A Melbourne woman is in a serious condition in hospital after she was shot in the face with a spear gun. #sun7 https://t.co/TyBYhkSwpW — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) July 16, 2016

A 46-year-old man has been charged with intentionally causing injury and will appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

2. Eddie McGuire blames prescription painkillers for racist Adam Goodes gaffe.

Collingwood president Eddie Mcguire has claimed he was affected by “massive painkillers” when he made offensive comments about Indigenous AFL star Adam Goodes in 2013.

Mcguire suggested Goodes be used to promote the musical King Kong, just days after the Sydney Swans player was abused by a Collingwood fan who called him an ape.

Broadcaster Eddie McGuire has blamed prescription drugs for his offensive comments about Adam Goodes. #9News pic.twitter.com/S9LvTYzvAq — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) July 17, 2016

“I haven’t really said this before, but I was on massive painkillers and crutches [for] an infection in my knee,” McGuire told GQ magazine.

“I was on heavy-duty painkillers, antibiotics and steroids.”

The 51-year-old later apologised for the comments but there continues to be tension between the pair.

“He said he didn’t know if he could be my friend again and that’s his prerogative,” he said.

Side effects could include Dizziness Nausea Racial vilification of #Indigenous superstars#EddieMcGuire pic.twitter.com/4guPuM5wkJ — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) July 17, 2016

“I’d like to think that we would be, one day, and that I prove worthy to him.”

In 2015, he then went on to describe Goodes’ on field Indigenous “war dance” as “quite aggressive” and said commentators like himself should have been told about it in advance.

At the time the comments caused him to be labelled a “continual boofhead” by the NSW Upper House.

3. Three police officers shot dead in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Three police officers have died and three more are injured after a shooting in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where Alton Sterling was shot dead by white police 12 days ago.

“Three law enforcement [officers] are confirmed dead, three others injured,” the East Baton Rouge sheriff’s office said in a statement.

It’s believed the shooting was carried out by a lone gunman armed with an assault rifle who was also killed.

BREAKING: Suspect killed is believed to be only gunman in Baton Rouge shooting; no active shooter situation – state police superintendent — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 17, 2016

“We believe the person that shot and killed our officers, that he is a person that was shot and killed at the scene,” Louisiana State Police Superintendent Colonel Mike Edmonson told reporters.