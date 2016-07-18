Georgina Mortimer, 45, was just two days into her women-only sailing holiday in the Caribbean when an unknown man entered her hotel room and attacked her.

She was brutally raped, and is suing the travel company and her hotel for negligence.

Speaking out about the ordeal in an attempt to warn others, the British mother-of-two says she made the decision to book her “dream holiday” with Girls for Sail, a Royal Yacht Association accredited company because of its women-only sailing courses.

Mortimer says she was looking forward to learning to sail in a women-only environment. Source: iStock.

"I'd gone on a women only holiday to learn to sail believing I would be safe," Mortimer told The Daily Mail.

"I woke up to find myself being strangled and raped by this total stranger. I was terrified. I honestly thought I was going to die."

Staying at the Summer Breeze Villa, a sailing training centre in the hills above Rodney Bay Marina, Mortimer claims she was not given a key for her bedroom but was told doors would be locked by instructors in the evening.