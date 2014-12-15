A mystery woman just paid off every single Christmas layby in this department store.

There’s nothing like a bit of good old fashioned Christmas Spirit to put a little warm spot in your heart.

A Toys R Us store in the USA had to call over 150 customers to tell them to come and pick up the Christmas toys they had put on layby – because a glorious mystery Christmas angel had come into the store and paid the balance on every single one.

Staff at the store told local newspaper The Milford Daily News that a ‘short, bubbly woman’ walked into the store, asked to see the manager and simply said: “If you have it, give it.” She then paid the balance of every layby in the store, which came to more than $20,000.

Apparently the woman, who never told staff in the store her name, said that knowing the toys had been paid for before Christmas would enable her to “sleep better at night.”

There are a LOT of Toys R Us laybys every Christmas.

One woman, Linda, who the Milford Daily News reported had gone to several stores trying to get them to accept $9 as a deposit for the toys her kids wanted for Christmas, couldn’t believe how lucky she she was:

“I thought, ‘You have to be kidding me,’” she said. “I almost wanted to cry. It was only $50, but to me that’s a lot of money, and that someone would go and do that gave me chills. What she did was so caring and thoughtful,” Linda added. “I feel like I was part of something special – touched by an angel.”

And it turns out this glorious mystery Christmas angel’s generous gesture is part of a larger trend – store owners are reporting all over the US that the last two years has seen a rise in mystery donors paying Christmas laybys.

SOMETIMES PEOPLE ARE JUST SO FREAKING GREAT.

[raw]

Like Mamamia Rogue on Facebook Rogue is Mamamia’s space for fun, viral and random content, with everything from feminism to pop culture. We scour the internet so you don’t have to, and bring all the best bits back.

[/raw]