When 19-year-old Maddison Westcott was working out in a Las Vegas gym last week, she overheard an interaction that made her uncomfortable.

A girl working out next to her appeared to be getting hit on – rather aggressively – by a man. Seeing the girl’s reaction and thinking the man’s advances were unwanted, Maddison decided to act.

Maddison approached the girl and asked her if she was ready to leave, offering the unknown woman an escape from what appeared to be a rather uncomfortable situation.

But it was then Maddison discovered things were not at all they seemed. The woman informed her that the man was in fact her boyfriend and had been playing a joke while they were working out together.

The woman, Nicoletta, shared the tale on Twitter, and her tweet has since been shared over 124,000 times.