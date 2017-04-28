A mother heard cries from her neighbour's shed. She then made a harrowing discovery.

Early on Wednesday morning, an Ohio mother reported her 30-year-old daughter missing to police.

Just two hours later, she called them again when she heard cries coming from a shed in her neighbours backyard.

Her daughter was discovered in a hole beneath the shed – about 100cm deep and 60cm wide – that had been covered with wood and “heavy objects”, WLWT 5 reports.

Authorities believe she had been trapped there for four hours.

"She was in a pit that had been dug in the floor of the shed, and wood had been placed over the top of the pit, and heavy objects placed on top the wood to prevent her escape," Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt said.

The woman - who police believe was having a seizure when she was found - was unable to speak and was taken to hospital for treatment. She has since been released.

Neighbour Dennis Dunn, 45, was arrested in relation to the abduction and is still in police custody. Authorities have revealed the man is known to police and has a history of severe mental health issues.