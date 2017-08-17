After the races, Claire was found unconscious under a footbridge. Now she needs your help.

According to one of Ms Tucker's best friends Selina Taylor, she is one of the most "kind hearted" and "generous" people.

"She's so loved, she is a friend of everybody. She is just one of those one-in-a-million people, so kind and generous."

Ms Taylor says her and Ms Tucker have been best friends for 30 years, with a handful of other great friends they met in primary school in Cairns. Sure, she says, they have moved around, but they've always come back to Cairns. Cairns is home.

As for Ms Tucker's prognosis, Ms Taylor says they are doing their very best to - all things considered - be positive.

"We have always been positive no matter what. We have always been known as people who are really positive, but realistically it's not looking good."

Ms Taylor talks quickly, and with great affection when speaking about little Zephyr. He is so loved, she says. A village of people behind him ready to hold him and love him while his mum lies in hospital.

"He is so beautiful, she has done the most amazing job. From a baby, he is just someone she has bought everywhere. She has basically done everything on her own, she has run a small business from her home.

"He is just so beautiful. We always would say to her she was so lucky to have him because he is so perfect."

Primarily, Ms Taylor says, the fund is set up for day-to-day bills.

"We set this up for Zephyr, because not matter the outcome, he is going to need money for the future. He is only in kindy. He isn't even at school yet."

More than anything, she, her girlfriend Sammy McDornan and their other strong tribe of friends, are thankful for the "overwhelming response" the fundraiser has received so far.

"It puts your faith back in humanity, and shows there are some really good people out there. It's touched a lot of people.

"It's so scary because it can happen to anyone. We all like to get dressed up and go out and have a few drinks. It's just really horrible."

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser set up for Claire Tucker, visit GoFundMe here. The money will cover the mum's day-to-day expenses and the future of little Zephyr.