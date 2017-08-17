After the races, Claire was found unconscious under a footbridge. Now she needs your help.

Claire Tucker is the kind of woman you can’t help but love. The kind of woman who collects people – friends – over the course of her life, keeping them close and holding them tight.
She’s a “spiritual”, “intuitive” kind of woman. One who is raising the “perfect” kind of son, who is “beautiful” and well-behaved and of the same character as his 36-year-old mother. Her five-year-old boy, Zephyr, visits his mum in hospital, paints each of her toenails and brings her different kinds of pictures. He visits his mum just to tell her he loves her.
As Zephyr runs in and out of Cairns hospital to bring his mum things and to give her special messages, Claire Tucker lies in a coma in a critical condition. She has injuries that include brain trauma and broken bones in her neck, back and spine. It is believed her brain injuries are so severe, the mum-of-one will have permanent brain damage if she survives.
On Saturday night, at about 9pm, Ms Tucker was found at the bottom of a highway footbridge after falling following a day out at the Cairns Cup. A passer-by stumbled upon her limp body, clad in a white and pink floral dress and matching pink racing hat, clinging onto life, lying still, unconscious.
Police are still looking for witnesses, but at this stage told Mamamia there is nothing about the fall that suggests it was suspicious.
Now, friends of the beautician have set up a GoFundMe page as a means of raising much-needed funds as Ms Tucker lies in hospital, her salon closed indefinitely, and her medical bills growing by the dollar.