Avril called in sick after 'overindulging' on alcohol. When she returned to work, she was sacked.

At 4:56pm on April 25 – Anzac Day – this year, Avril Chapman phoned her employer, the Tassal factory in Tasmania, to let them know she would not be in the next day for work.

“Hi Michelle, it’s Avril, one of your most loved pains in the arse,” she said in the voicemail, The Fair Work Commission said.

“Um it’s Anzac Day, my birthday, and I admit I have overindulged so I’m taking into account one of the golden rules, be fit for work, and I’m not going to be fit for work so I won’t be there.

“But um love ya, catch ya on the flip side.”

When Avril returned to work on April 27, she was given a letter from her boss alleging misconduct and telling her she was being stood down with no pay.

Her employer felt that Avril was exploiting a 'golden safety rule' to "excuse or justify her behaviour".

"You had deliberately made a decision to consume alcohol to the extent that you would not be fit for work on 26 April 2017," the letter read.

"You were required to attend and be in a fit state to carry out your duties safely."

Avril, who scaled, sliced, weighed and packed fish at the Tasmanian factory, argued she did not make the decision "deliberately" and believed she was doing the "right and responsible thing" by calling in sick.

