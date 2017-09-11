Hurricane Irma has lost some strength as it lashes southern Florida, but forecasts warn it will remain a powerful storm as it floods Miami streets and knocks out power to about 1.8 million homes and businesses.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 195km/h, dropping it to a Category three, the midpoint of the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale.

Irma has been one of the most powerful hurricanes ever seen in the Atlantic, killing 28 people in the Caribbean and pummelling Cuba with 11m waves on Sunday.

Some 6.5 million people, about a third of the state's population, have been ordered to evacuate southern Florida and the region's large population of elderly residents posed a severe test for the emergency shelters.

"There is a serious threat of significant storm surge flooding along the entire west coast of Florida," Governor Rick Scott told a press conference. "This is a life-threatening situation."

3. Olivia Newton-John remains positive while battling cancer.

Australian actress Olivia Newton-John is staying positive while receiving treatment for cancer, telling 60 Minutes she's "sure she'll get through it".

The 68-year-old Grease star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, just days after her father's death. She received eight months of treatment and remained in remission until four months ago, when she announced the cancer had metastasised in her lower spine.

"I've had, and am having, an amazing life. So, I have no complaints, I really don't," she told 60 Minutes. "Everyone goes through something, you know. We all have something we need to go through in life and this has been my challenge."

She said she never asks about her prognosis, and tries to stay away from statistics on survival rate. "I don't read into that. I am just going to be healthy and I'm going to work towards being healthy. And that's the way I see it," she said.

Finally, she spoke about the important of medicinal marijuana in helping to alleviate her pain.

"It's been a maligned plant all these years and it really is a magical, miracle plant. It’s kind of a no brainer. It's compassionate. It's kind. It's what should be available for everybody to use."

4. Man drowns trying to save kids from rip.