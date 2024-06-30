She waited 55 minutes.

A woman has been found dead at a home on the NSW north coast, after it took police 55 minutes to respond to an emergency call.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, authorities received a call from a concerned neighbour, who reportedly heard screaming coming from the single-storey home next door.

The call was placed at around 1:30am; police didn't arrive at the scene at around 2:25am — almost an hour later.

When they reached the home, the woman was breathing but ﻿"unconscious with obvious injuries to her head"﻿, said NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Peter McKenna APM. "[An] ambulance arrived very shortly thereafter, but unfortunately her condition deteriorated and she died at the scene."

A 31-year-old man believed to have known the woman (who is yet to be formally identified but thought to be in her 40s) was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station, where he was questioned and has now been charged with her murder.

A crime scene has been set up and a regional critical incident team will investigate all circumstances surrounding the case, including the police response.

"The situation is that a call was made to triple zero shortly after 1:30am," superintendent Tim Cassius said in a statement.

"Police acknowledged that call around 2:25am and were at the scene by 2:27am. "The delay in the timing of police acknowledging that call and attending the scene has given me enough concern that I've asked for an independent review of this investigation."