Wednesday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Census: ABS web site shut down by hackers

The Australian Bureau of Statistics have confirmed that the Census website was attacked by overseas hackers four times yesterday – leaving them no choice but to shut it down.

“It was an attack,” chief statistician David Kalisch told ABC radio this morning.

“It was quite clear it was malicious.”

He said that during the day yesterday the website was attacked several times.

Mr Kalisch told the ABC the site was taken down just after 7:30pm to “ensure the integrity of the data”.

“It was an attack, and we believe from overseas,” he said.

The Australian Census website has remained inaccessible after it crashed early into Census night.

Overnight the ABS reassured people they would not be fined for completing the form after August 9.

Yesterday ABS Census boss Chris Libreri said the system performed well in testing and would not be a repeat of the Click Frenzy crash.

“We have load tested it at 150 per cent of the number of people we think are going to be on it on Tuesday for eight hours straight and it didn’t look like flinching,” he said

“We wouldn’t do it unless we were able to safely do it, we have evolved it and we are confident.”

Around 1.3 million Australians, including the Prime Minister, successfully completed their census before the outage.

The ABS will hold a press conference later this morning on the hack.

2. Woman charged with raping 9-year-old boy.

Woman charged over rape of 9-year-old boy. Image via Stock.

A West Australian woman has been charged with sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy.

The 27-year-old woman, from a south metropolitan suburb, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the boy who was known to her between October and November last year.