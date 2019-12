"When you buy your pj's out of Ann Summers thinking it's a cute design, to go home and realise folk are shagging all over you," she said.

The set sells on the retailer's site as the "Voyeur Lace Set" at $51 AUD.

It's not as if the company were really hiding anything with this one - they are after all, a store famous for their sex toys.

Look. We've all heard some doozies so why not share them. Post continues...

The official Ann Summers website describes the set as a "delightful" mix of "comfort and sexy".

"The Voyeur Lace Set is a delightful concoction of comfort and sexy rolled into one. The cami has soft sheer lace cups finished with a big bow," it reads.

'The subtle monochrome print, reminiscent of French romantic illustration, looks innocent but upon closer inspection... it's naughtier than you think."

Yep. It certainly is.