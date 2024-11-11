What is 'winter vagina' and do you have it?

Stop what you're doing because I have breaking news. Our vaginas are seasonal… and let me explain.

Our friends in the northern hemisphere might be suffering from 'winter vagina' that occurs during the colder seasons, according to Mirror.

What is winter vagina you may ask? (Same).

You know how during the colder months, we usually experience drier skin than usual? We invest in thicker moisturisers and are constantly applying lip balm. Well, apparently the same rules apply to our vaginas. Seasonal drying applies to our whole body, meaning that we should be taking more care of our *cough cough* other lips as well.

Some suggestions for treating winter vagina include wearing more breathable fabric and investing in a lubricant or vaginal moisturiser.

Winter vagina comes with the possibility of additional problems as well (how fun). The dryness can make intercourse quite uncomfortable which is even more annoying because everyone knows that the winter months are cuffing season.

The issue is, as someone with vaginismus, unfortunately, my vagina is perpetually dry. No joke. My physiotherapist has said the words, "Your vagina is red, dry and hard, whereas it's meant to be moist, pink and flexible."

She then gave me an oestrogen cream for my... issue.

My all-year-round dryness is something that I'm working on fixing with a medical professional. But do we really need to be worrying about our winter vaginas as a whole? Don't we have enough to worry about?

It's a great PSA for women who are wondering why they're drier in the colder months but it's also another trend for brands to jump on and commercialise, making us all feel like we need to invest in these niche luxury items to combat a problem that we might not even have.