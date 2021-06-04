It's chunky shoe season. Here's the 5 styles to know about, ranked by wearability.

Thinking back to this time last year, buying a new pair of shoes was the last thing on our minds (unless it was a pair of fuzzy slippers).

But 12 months on, with various new styles flooding our feeds, footwear is suddenly on our radar again.

If there's one word to describe the winter shoe trends, it's chunky. Some are even calling this the season of the ugly shoe.

Whether you love them, hate them, or simply don't know how to wear them, here are the five shoe styles to get around this winter, ranked by wearability.

Watch: Five ways to wear a midi skirt. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Stompy boots.

While they're the most popular shoe trend this winter, the lug sole, ankle-to-mid-length style has people divided. From someone who owns a pair (guilty), stompy boots are stupidly comfortable, and as the name suggests, make you want to stomp everywhere. Pair them with your favourite straight leg pants or a flowy midi skirt to soften the look.

We rate them: fashionably ugly.