This Winona Ryder interview proves she is still the coolest.

Winona Ryder is the coolest.

So is Heather Havrilesky (a.k.a one of the internet’s best advice columnists via ‘Ask Polly’), who interviewed her this week for New York Magazine‘s cover story.

Havrilesky talks to Ryder about what it’s like being the poster girl for ‘unstable’ women.

“I wish I could unknow this, but there is a perception of me that I’m supersensitive and fragile,” Ryder says.

“And I am supersensitive, and I don’t think that that’s a bad thing.”

Ryder has a lot of empathy for Joyce Byers, the character she plays in the increasingly hyped Netflix series Stranger Things.

A lot of attention has been given to Byers ‘anxiety’, and Ryder’s having none of it.

“I’m like, ‘Okay, wait a second, she’s struggling,’ ” she says.

“Two kids, deadbeat dad, working her ass off. Who wouldn’t be anxious? Even that word, anxious. It’s a bad word.”