Wine scientist reveals how food, music and temperature can affect its taste.

When Dr Jacqui McRae reveals what she does for a living, most people are overcome with professional envy.

As a research scientist at the Australian Wine Research Institute, Dr McRae spends her days studying the finite qualities of some of Australia’s best drops.

So does she ever get to taste what’s in the beaker?

“Ah no,” she said,” that would be nice, but no.”

Dr McRae began her scientific career studying the active constituents in medicinal plants.

After seeing an advertisement for a wine researcher, her interest was piqued.

“There is a lot of chemistry and biology in wine.

“My job is to work out how some of the textures, flavours and aromas are formed and what they contribute to the wine.

“Specifically I look at tannins — how the tannin structure changes over time and what that means for wine mouthfeel.”

The reaction of the tannins to the proteins in our mouths can determine the sensory response to the liquid, Dr McRae explained.

“When you have a big glass of wine with some cheese, that will soften the astringency somewhat,” she said.

“But how does that same wine change over time, why does it change and how does that affect the mouthfeel?”

This is what Dr McRae’s research focuses on.

Dr McRae said everything from personal palates to different music could affect how wine tastes and feels.

“There are so many questions around wine that need to be investigated.”

Dr McRae and her colleagues have also looked into the impact of artificial ageing products, cork versus screw cap stoppers, and whether placing a spoon in the neck of a sparkling wine bottle will really stop it from going flat.